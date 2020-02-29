“Cannon” summer: English footballer scored one of the most beautiful goals of the season (video)

On Friday, February 28, in the duel of leaders of the elite division of the championship of Ireland “Shamrock Rovers” and “Dundalk” in Dublin had scored one of the most spectacular goals of the season.

In the middle of the first half, 24-year-old English midfielder “Dundalk” Jordan Flores (ex-player of Wigan and Blackpool) scored “Shemrok” cannon “shot” since the summer after a corner kick and made the score equal 1:1. Chance to parry from goalkeeper Alan Mannus Dubliners virtually no

“Wow! Jordan Flores scored the goal, claiming the title of best in the season. You will review it and years later”, the message reads RTÉ Soccer, where was the goal scored.

However, it was a cool goal Flores has not helped his team avoid defeat with the score 2:3.

