Can’t get away from my daughter, looking at her constantly, sniffing, hug — Natalka Karpa

Singer Natalka Karpa waited a long time for his happiness. More than two years she and her husband Evgeny Terekhov (known as “Titan Jackson”), dreamed about the baby, he went to the doctors, sitting on a diet, adopt a healthy lifestyle. Their first child, Natalia literally begged. The long-awaited daughter was born on New year. Recently the happy parents baptized the baby and for the first time showed to the public. The ceremony of baptism took place in the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv. In the same Church Natalka asked the Lord to send her a child.

Now she is in a small creative break to be able to devote himself fully to his daughter. He says, despite all the difficulties of late motherhood happy that it happened now. “All the time. Most importantly, I met personal the man that God has sent us a long-awaited happiness,” admitted Natalka.

With the singer “FACTS” talked while the baby slept during a walk in the fresh air.

“Didn’t even think about another candidate for the role of the godfather — only Taras Topolya”

— Natalia, congratulations with the birth of his daughter. Finally you have shown your beauty, why so long concealed?

— I’m not superstitious, but still didn’t want to show all the child to the christening. And after the sacrament of baptism the baby is already under the care of God, receives additional protection. There are in fact different people, even those who do not, may sometimes adversely affect the newborn. Really want to protect our Zlatochka from all evil, as we are about it so long dreamed of.

“Of gold we have in the family in charge now,” says a happy mother

— How did you choose godparents for your daughter?

— Zhenya was responsible for the male part. I chose mothers who are not just once a year on the day of birth to appear. These are my friends with whom we have been together for many years. They were worried about me, was constantly in touch during pregnancy, supported and as an experienced mom giving advice. One of her friends and I was told: “Natalka, touring is fine, but think about procreation, it is a great happiness.” She was always my motivator, sincerely worried about me. And now reports a lot of useful things for my daughter all the time. Second godmother as well genuinely loves our family.

Godfather was Taras Poplar, which played a special role in the creation of your family.

– We with Taras crossed for work performed together. Once went in the pre-election tour, during which I met Zhenya. He then ran for mayor of the city of Pavlograd, and my band “Antibodies” performed at a concert in his support. Jack gave me flowers out of politeness as an artist. After that, all went about their business. And later we with Taras at the invitation of Eugene were in hospitals to our soldiers. Began to chat. Everything is happening so fast that a month later Jack offered me to live together. I was hesitant to take this step, and then he took the initiative in their own hands.

Made it so romantic that I couldn’t resist. Valentine’s Day has convinced me to go to a concert of the band “Antibody” in Lviv. Supposedly there I have to present a certificate of appreciation for volunteer activities. I didn’t want to go, I thought to spend the day with Eugene, who left for work in Kiev. But I had to. But Jack, meanwhile, secretly flew to Lviv. And when I left the stage, then in the folder instead of the letters was a blank sheet with the words: “will You marry me?” At the same time suddenly there was Jack with a huge bouquet of roses.

When we found out that you’re expecting, didn’t even think about another candidate for the role of the godfather — only Taras. He is the father of two sons, so caring, so able to calm the child. During the ceremony, Zlata on his arms didn’t even cry.

Natalka Karpa: “my husband and I didn’t even think about another candidate for the role of the godfather — only Taras Topolya”

In fact, we didn’t want to make the christening of a show, but I knew that anyway, journalists will be interested in. So I decided to lift the curtain, and themselves showed a photo, invited a few media representatives. Decided on the example to demonstrate the Christian family values: mom, dad and baby. Now when blurred gender lines, I think it is important to focus on the traditional family.

The baby was baptized the priest Stepan SUS, who previously served as a military chaplain and helped our soldiers

The priest also was not chosen accidentally?

Apparently, so God has ordered that our daughter baptized Stepan SUS, very close to Eugene people. He served as a military chaplain, helped our guys to endure the difficult moments at the front, to undergo rehabilitation after severe injury, to return to civilian life. It was the pastor, whom Jack had poured out his soul. Now Stepan SUS is in Kiev, became a Bishop. Our Zlata was the first child he baptized in Kiev. The sacrament took place in the beautiful light of the Church — Patriarchal Cathedral of the Nativity. In this Church I prayed and asked for himself a good husband, and then begged the little girl.

“Absolutely do not regret that gave birth so late”

— Who chose the name for her daughter?

— I had a whole list of names. At first Jack wanted to give her daughter a beautiful Armenian name. But I said, “How is it that we are Ukrainians, and the daughter will be with an Armenian name?” Then read that the meaning of the name Zlata. It turned out it is perfectly born under the sign of Capricorn. She was carrying a daughter, trying to find a Ukrainian interpretation of the name, called her “our Darling”, but Jack — “Goldie”, American way. And the baby reacted to our words.

— Who is like a daughter?

— Some see a part of Genis, the other my features. I think the eyes and my nose and lips and chin — husband. Our friend, singer Svetlana Tarabarova, said to me: “Baby similar to itself”.

— The daughter already has a little attitude?

She is very active. We are in a period of gas-colic, so Zlata sometimes naughty, angry. I even sometimes think that she, when crying, calling me “mA.” But overall a very smiling girl, already trying to show emotions. Trying to capture such moments. She’s wonderful! I enjoy the feeling of motherhood. And absolutely do not regret that gave birth to you so late. Although mother said to me: “Could experience such happiness before, would be more powerful.”

Natalka Karpa: “I enjoy the feeling of motherhood. And absolutely do not regret that gave birth so late”

— What is the manifest complexity?

– Physically hard, feel tired, in the evening just fall down. Of course, in 25 years you feel yourself not like in 38. But maybe then I would not appreciate the fullness of this happiness. Just can’t break away from Zlata, looking at her constantly, sniffing, hugging, not for a moment want to leave. It’s such a tenderness and love that never felt before. It gives strength, even when we have to get up seven times a night. Overwhelming love gives me energy.

I was waiting for the person with whom you share my destiny and I’ll raise my child. And here he was in my life. It so happened that not at a young age. I had a lot of fans, a serious relationship, but somehow did not develop a family. I paid more attention to career, creativity. And when I met Eugene, everything changed. For a month he made that I loved and said, “Yes.” And in a previous relationship of eight years could not decide. Jack is a real man, strong, responsible, confident, he knows how to persuade and fall in love with. About the best husband can not even dream of.

We both wanted children. After two years of marriage, went to doctors, changed diet, began working with a nutritionist, take vitamin. I collected my Wife the containers with the right food. After all, he likes to seize something on the go. And we do feel better, got rid of the extra pounds. So much wanted a baby that the Lord heard us.

With her husband Evgeny Terekhov Natalka Karpa met after one of his speeches

— I think that a higher power helped you?

– Zlata — long-awaited child. When I did a pregnancy test and it was confirmed, before the end of couldn’t believe that it happened. Went to my doctor, took tests and went to the temple. Pray before the icon of the mother of God, and then call the doctor. Heart sank from excitement. Went outside, a heart flies out of his chest, and then the doctor says: “Congratulations, you’re pregnant. All indicators in norm. Prepare to be a mother.” I immediately called my Wife, but as soon as I heard his voice, I burst into tears so that he could not say a word. He was frightened, and began to calm down, they say, we all will survive. I barely managed to utter: “we’re having a baby”.

“The husband rushes home from work to babysit the baby: cradles her, changing diapers, singing songs”

— What emotions did you experience for the first time seeing a girl?

— I had a difficult birth. When you start the natural process that water broke, the doctors thought, I can handle myself. But after some time the doctors decided to do caesarean section. Once the baby was born, she was attached to me literally for a few seconds, I only managed to see her and kiss her. Zlata then examined, and carried out the necessary procedures and put to the Pope. And an hour later she was eating my mother’s milk. I looked at her and was afraid to move. I covered the unprecedented euphoria, feelings which are impossible to describe. I couldn’t sleep from happiness overwhelms me. Even asked the doctor to sedate her.

— You originally announced the sex of the baby.

— In the early stages of pregnancy for a routine ultrasound it was impossible to see who we have to be born a boy or a girl. Gender of the child considered approximately the 26th week, but we decided not to know him. I liked the idea of the baby party when going closest friends, and announced the sex of the baby. A friend of the Dnieper, which became the godmother of our Zlata, organized the party, Zhenya broke the bowl and spilled out of him pink hearts.

— As a husband react?

Of course he wanted a son and was sure that we have a boy. I thought at first I was upset, because he has a daughter from his first marriage. But everybody encouraged him, and now he’s happy to be a dad of another girl. Hurry home from work to babysit the baby: cradles, changing diapers, includes her music, sings songs. I didn’t even expect it to be this anxious daddy. For me it is a great help, because by ten in the evening all just floats before my eyes.

Natalka Karpa: “did not expect that Jack will be so anxious daddy”

— Handle themselves with the baby and around the house?

— Not so long ago we had a fairy home comfort, which all helps. Such a need arose in the last months of pregnancy. It was a heavy period, I had swelling, I did not feel the hands and feet, there was nothing I could do. Besides helping my mother. Grandma Lida comes to us from the city.

— How long are you planning to stay on maternity leave?

— The first performance is scheduled for the end of February, will take part in a collective concert. Gradually included in the work — shooting, interviews, photo shoots. To a busy tour schedule and concerts abroad, I am not ready yet, but in Ukraine I will have to plan for the spring. In addition, I have been invited to webinars for moms. Everything will depend on Zlata. She is our family now.

