“Can’t hide your love”: Ostapchuk showed the secret “mistress” (photo)

TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, who showed previously the hand of his new passions, has unveiled the name of the new sweetheart. On his page in Instagram he published a photo with the actress “Diesel Show” Victoria of Bulitko and admitted that she is the chosen one.

“I can no longer hide their Love. Here it is — the owner of his new girlfriend Ostapchuk. I must say that my feelings we were carefully guarded from prying eyes. Thank you for the support that, not condemn,” wrote Ostapchuk under the photo.

Subscribers appreciated the April fool’s joke Vova.

In fact, Victoria has long happy relationship with her real lover, with whom he lives under one roof. She said in an interview when she gets married.

But Ostapchuk is credited with an affair with notary Christine, with whom he was spotted in Courchevel and other places. Vladimir’s wife Elena Voychenko claims that ex-husband cheated on her with a new passion.

We will remind, today, on April, 1st — Day of laughter, jokes and fun.

