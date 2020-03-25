“Can’t live with the ugly”: Lolita spoke out about former husband (video)

The stars of show business in quarantine arrange gatherings in the network, going live on. Meeting online holds and Nastya Ivleva. She’s already talked with Maxim Galkin and his family. Had a friendly conversation over a glass of wine with Lolita. 56-year-old singer issued another batch of revelations. She spoke about bad habits, behind-the-scenes of show business and spoke out about former husband Dmitry Ivanov, which still can not get a divorce because of a coronavirus.

Lolita admitted that wild youth had used drugs, what is now regrets.

“There’s only one I regret because it comes around to bite at my age, in the form of vessels, for example”, — the singer said and added that they spent a lot of time with Kirkorov, sometimes “smoked”. But then moved on to heavier stuff.

“This year I will remember for a lifetime. Year of cocaine use when I was 40. Halloo to one another in ‘ 56. I got off, as I realized: I will die”, — said the IBA.

She says that now leads a healthy lifestyle, plays sports, swims in the pool, lost weight and quit Smoking cigarettes. After a scandalous break-up with fifth husband she turned her life around and feels happy.

“You can’t live with freaks. I didn’t have a sense of self-sufficiency. You, like a fool, starting 45 think this is the last chance. And if you miss, all the more there will be nothing. And I made that mistake,” said Lolita.

Quarantined Lolita cleans the house, takes the closet and prepares. The bowl she was washing in sexy lingerie.

