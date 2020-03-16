Capalaba vs Brisbane Strikers live streaming free

Capalaba vs Brisbane Strikers. Forecast for the match of the championship of Australia (March 17, 2020)

Our forecast for the Kapalaba game is Brisbane Strykers, which will take place on March 17. How many guests can score?

Capalaba

At the end of February, Kapalaba defeated the Sunshine Coast Wanderers (4: 3) and the Redlands (3: 0) with very convincing scores. In fairness, the club broke out the previous meeting devastatingly – 0: 4 from the formidable Queensland Lions. As a result, he was in ninth place, gaining six points.

Brisbane Strickers

“Brisbane Strykers” was on the basis of four rounds on the 11th line, with all the points earned at a party – 2: 0 with the Magpice Cruisers and 1: 1 with the youth team of “Brisbane”. In addition, recently Brisbane lost to the modest Morton Bay with a score of 1: 4, Oliver Smith scored the only goal from the penalty spot ..

Statistics

Kapalaba misses 14 games in a row at home.

Kapalaba lost the only in-person meeting.

Brisbane Strikers scores for 13 matches.

Forecast

We believe that the forecasts in favor of the guests are much more optimistic, yet their ambitions have not been canceled. The visiting team expects to earn a promotion in the class, and the hosts will only debut in the league. They are good ready and able to score, but experience is not enough.

Our prediction is the victory of Brisbane Strykers + total over (2.5) in BC 1x Bet for 1.79.