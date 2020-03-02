Cardi B back soon: she loose the extract of a brand new song !

Share on Facebook

In a studio, the rapper Cardi B announced his return with a new album ! It reveals a extract new a of its new titles.

In his story Instagram, the rapper Cardi B shows a surprise to his fans ! It is in the recording studio, and reveals a extract new one of his next pieces. MCE explains to you all.

For her grand return, she gives all ! Indeed, Cardi B is back with a new album. But for that it is perfect, the rapper american does not do things by half ! In his story Instagram, the artist takes a photo in the middle of the night. It seems to be in a recording studio !

Very impatient, its fans do not come back ! Also, one detail has not escaped. On the picture, a member of the team of Cardi B is working on a computer. So focused that he did not see it in the photograph ! And at 4: 45 in the morning. Here’s a team-good morning !

After its public, there is no doubt ! The story Instagram says it all : the young mother is working on her next album. For the moment, the artist has not yet confirmed to his fans if a new album will be released. She keeps the secret !

Cardi B connects the projects

On the eve of his Story Instagram, Cardi B had fun with his fans on Twitter. Indeed, the latter had unveiled a preview of one of his new titles. His words ? “Don’t get offended by rumors ’cause I done heard quite a few / You might have heard I love red, but I slap a bitch out the blue / Hell yeah. “While the artist raps with a lot of animosity, it is necessary to believe that this new sound promises to be heavy !

But Cardi B does not stop there ! The rapper has several strings to his bow. In fact, while his career in music is no longer to prove, the latter tries his luck in the cinema. In fact, it is part of the cast of Fast & Furious 9 !

Moreover, the future actress took her first steps in the film alongside Vin Diesel ! Despite this chance, the young woman had confided in about the shooting. ” I’m tired, but I was really looking forward to it. I will not be in this film, but I think it will be the best of all “, she explained.