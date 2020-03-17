Cardi B shocked: the song “Coronavirus” proved a massive hit in the charts !

Share on Facebook

A piece on the Covid-19 is one of the songs most listened to this month. Shocked, Cardi B speaks on his account Instagram.

On his account Instagram, Cardi B shows the ranking of the most listened musics this month. The position of a song on the Covid-19-shock ! She confides to her fans. ERM you tells us more !

The rapper in the united states is shocked ! First, the music on the Coronavirus in the Canvas. But in addition, they score ! A few days ago, Cardi B discovers a piece dancing on the epidemic.

As well, the young woman is eager to tell his fans. After it, you can’t laugh at everything ! While she is dominican, she is making fun of the singer. First, to the origins. But also for the subject.

But Cardi B is not at the end of its surprises ! In a video on Instagram, the queen of Rap is entrusted to its subscribers. She asks them to be careful in the face of the Covid-19. But she was not expecting it !

The epidemic of the Coronavirus inspires many artists. As iMarkkeyz. In fact, the DJ iMarkkeyz takes back his words. The reason for this ? The remix to a song ! Since then, his song proved a massive hit.

Cardi B figure in the ranking

The interpreter of ” I Like Everything “ would have been able to imagine. But not that ! In fact, iMarkkeyz published the piece ” Coronavirus “, featuring with Cardi B without even knowing ! In a few hours, it becomes viral.

Users warn the young woman. She is shocked ! Then, when the song pass in the night clubs, the rapper takes a decision. The latter wants to publish it on Spotify. And here is the surprise…

“There are 2 hours, this p***n song of Corona was placed 96 on the charts hip hop. Now, it is number 11 😩😩😩😂😩 “, commented on it on Instagram. To prove this, it publishes the ranking !

In any case, Cardi B is the only one to have so much success without doing anything. And this does not seem to displease him ! On Youtube, the video has already 113k views and 6.8 k likes. Despite the danger of the Covid-19, it proved a massive hit !