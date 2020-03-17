Cardi B shocked: the song “Coronavirus” proved a massive hit in the charts !

By Maria Batterbury

A piece on the Covid-19 is one of the songs most listened to this month. Shocked, Cardi B speaks on his account Instagram.

On his account Instagram, Cardi B shows the ranking of the most listened musics this month. The position of a song on the Covid-19-shock ! She confides to her fans. ERM you tells us more !

The rapper in the united states is shocked ! First, the music on the Coronavirus in the Canvas. But in addition, they score ! A few days ago, Cardi B discovers a piece dancing on the epidemic.

As well, the young woman is eager to tell his fans. After it, you can’t laugh at everything ! While she is dominican, she is making fun of the singer. First, to the origins. But also for the subject.

But Cardi B is not at the end of its surprises ! In a video on Instagram, the queen of Rap is entrusted to its subscribers. She asks them to be careful in the face of the Covid-19. But she was not expecting it !

The epidemic of the Coronavirus inspires many artists. As iMarkkeyz. In fact, the DJ iMarkkeyz takes back his words. The reason for this ? The remix to a song ! Since then, his song proved a massive hit.

Cardi B figure in the ranking

The interpreter of ” I Like Everything “ would have been able to imagine. But not that ! In fact, iMarkkeyz published the piece ” Coronavirus “, featuring with Cardi B without even knowing ! In a few hours, it becomes viral.

Users warn the young woman. She is shocked ! Then, when the song pass in the night clubs, the rapper takes a decision. The latter wants to publish it on Spotify. And here is the surprise…

“There are 2 hours, this p***n song of Corona was placed 96 on the charts hip hop. Now, it is number 11 😩😩😩😂😩 “, commented on it on Instagram. To prove this, it publishes the ranking !

In any case, Cardi B is the only one to have so much success without doing anything. And this does not seem to displease him ! On Youtube, the video has already 113k views and 6.8 k likes. Despite the danger of the Covid-19, it proved a massive hit !

Damn I posted the iTunes chart, 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11 😩😩😩😂😩😩 86 on the overall charts ..I’m glad yaaa having fun …..Make sure you lysol your pussy before you POP IT.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
