Cardi B: the output of a single unpublished postponed because of the sars coronavirus !

Because of the coronavirus, Cardi B is to postpone the release of his latest single. The young woman announced the news on social networks.

Cardi B had already pushed many rants about the covid-19. But this time, the singer must make a choice for his career, including for his new single ! MCE TV says it all !

After the universe of the 7th art that is the world of music who is affected by the coronavirus. If Cardi B had already taken the floor to address the epidemic, the young woman must face a sad new.

In fact, many are the singers, to explain their concerns on the social networks. Recently, Justin Bieber begged his fans to stay home during the days to come.

While the countries close little by little their borders, things seem to take on more significance. And no area seems to fall between the cracks of the disease. In fact, many of the activities are impacted.

And Cardi B is no exception. Then thatshe wanted to make her grand return to the music scene, the mother of Kulture has had to announce some terrible news to his fans.

Cardi B speaks of her single on Twitter !

On social networks, Cardi B, therefore, has taken the floor. When a fan asked him when he could finally listen to his latest single, the singer of 27 years responded that it was ” delayed due to a virus. “

Still a bad news for fans who have been faced with many cancellations. Indeed, the platform Netflix announced recently the suspension of all series in production.

Because of the virus, these should therefore all be left behind. In fact, Cardi B must also cancel its projects. A hard blow for the queen of american rap.

But if the population complies with the safety instructions, the stars could soon be able to resume their activities. We can only hope that the virus will disappear quickly.