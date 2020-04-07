Cardi B: two years after its release, “Invasion Of Privacy” proved a massive hit as always !

Share on Facebook

Two years after the release of the album “Invasion Of Privacy” Cardi B, it proved a massive hit as always ! She thanks all her fans !

You love them or hate them, nobody can deny that ! Cardi B has found his place in the rap game, and she proves it once again.

Is she the queen of rap US ? A week after the release of the album ” Invasion Of Privacy “, the name of the rapper american was already in the charts !

In any case, Nicki Minaj, his worst enemy, had better watch out ! Because after two years of operation, his album proved a massive hit as always !

Yes, Cardi B is a victim of its success ! In fact, the numbers are always so impressive ! Moreover, she welcomes it-even on his account Instagram.

Cardi B thanked his fans

She can be very proud of it ! Moreover, it has already been two years that the album “Invasion of Privacy” Cardi B is output. Then, it is celebrated as a real anniversary !

On the occasion of this date, the young woman then shares the ” second anniversary of Invasion of Privacy “. As well, it reminds them of all the rewards obtained !

Yes, its pieces have all been real success ! The proof ! The title “Bodak Yellow” was certified 9 times platinum. This is his biggest hit !

But it is not the only one to have been rewarded. In fact, his song “I Like It” gets 8 platinum discs. By the way, “Bartier Cardi” has received three !

While its title ” Ring ” was certified two times platinum, all of his other pieces have only one. In any case, Cardi B is really close to thank his fans !

“Happy birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY. My first baby. I work on her sister so that I could give birth this year” , announces the rapper.

Thus, it shows its gratitude to its audience that follows it for much of temp‘s ! The young woman continues : “Thanks to all those who support me and still support my album. “