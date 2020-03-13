Cardi B: Vin Diesel reveals why she is in Fast And Furious !

Share on Facebook

Cardi B is going to play in the next Fast And Furious ! Vin Diesel reveals why she was chosen. It tells you more.

Cardi B is part of the cast of the next chapter of Fast And Furious. In fact, in an interview for the Jimmy Kimmel Live, Vin Diesel has given more details on Fast And Furious 9. Moreover, it also explains how is made up the cast.

The actor also revealed how he had the idea to integrate the rapper Cardi B in the film. It would seem that it would have something to do with the children of the actor… So, how to the singer as she landed in ” Fast And Furious 9 “.

In any case, for the moment everything is in suspension. In fact, the film’s release has been pushed back a year ! And yes. The new pane has acquiesced in the face of the global epidemic of sars coronavirus.

Cardi B in the last Fast And Furious

Good, let’s get back to the cast of this latest installment. Actor Vin Diesel has revealed on the tv show Jimmy Kimmel Live the conditions in which some actors have joined the cast. More precisely: Cardi B. yes Because the zappeuse is part of the cast of Fast And Furious 9 !

At the beginning of the interview, Vin Diesel said that for the anniversary of his little Pauline he wanted that Post Malone and Swae Lee to come a live. The presenter then changed the subject to talk about the casting of the film. It is then that the actor recounts that her daughter would be a little blow to the idea of adding Cardi B in the casting of the film.

“My daughter wanted a particular person to be in the cast. “Of course it is not as simple accurate Vin Diesel. ” We had to work with the writers, we had to create a role that works with the mythology. “Good, we can’t wait to discover the singer in Fast And Furious 9 !