Cardi Bi has accused Donald trump of xenophobia

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Карди Би обвинила Дональда Трампа в ксенофобии

Cardi B. Photo: Getty Images

American singer KARDi Bi on his page on Instagram said as it relates to the misinformation that is associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

The star held a live broadcast on the social network, which criticized the policy dejstvuyuschego U.S. President Donald trump.

Note that one of the employees of the administration of the President of the United States coronavirus dubbed “kung-fu-flu”, and the President himself insists on calling COVID-19 “China virus.” Singer, in turn, noted that this statement has provoked a spate of attacks on Asians.

Let’s stop being xenophobes. Let’s stop that joke. Let’s stop being so aggressive, because I saw that many Asians beat and takes this whole nightmare,” said KARDi.

One added that before the virus hit, everyone is equal.

Ordinary people also afford similar jokes that are xenophobic, but they are harmless. But when people say it represents the country, this is wrong,” added the star.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article