Cardi Bi has accused Donald trump of xenophobia

Cardi B. Photo: Getty Images

American singer KARDi Bi on his page on Instagram said as it relates to the misinformation that is associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

The star held a live broadcast on the social network, which criticized the policy dejstvuyuschego U.S. President Donald trump.

Note that one of the employees of the administration of the President of the United States coronavirus dubbed “kung-fu-flu”, and the President himself insists on calling COVID-19 “China virus.” Singer, in turn, noted that this statement has provoked a spate of attacks on Asians.

Let’s stop being xenophobes. Let’s stop that joke. Let’s stop being so aggressive, because I saw that many Asians beat and takes this whole nightmare,” said KARDi.

One added that before the virus hit, everyone is equal.