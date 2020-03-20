Carnations again spoke of a rematch with Beterbiev (video)

Ukrainian boxer-light heavyweight Alexander Gvozdik, in October last year, the victim first defeat in his professional career from Russian Artur Beterbiev, first called the main reason for his failure in the last match and hoped to have a rematch with their abuser.

“I was worse, he was better. Specifically on the shelves, I wasn’t ready physically, realizing this, I sat down mentally. The plan was to keep Beterbiev in the distance, but it did not work. The training was intended to not miss a beat. I guess I was not ready for that pressure, he began to render, and when you put pressure, it is necessary to do something: either flee or go forward. What I actually did. About those bugs I mentioned, I’m working on them. We with the trainer working on them, but to listen to all opinions I’m, unfortunately, not ready. In the end, on the head get’s me.

I’m angry, I’m hungry, do not get out of the hall. Want in the ring, but not yet allowed. However, the situation is not only me, but everyone is now, so let’s wait. Only move forward, take revenge Beterbieva that I really want to do. Respect to him, he’s a great champion, but I want him to box again, “—said boxer in an interview with Luckypunch.

Recall that Carnations Beterbiev lost by knockout in the 10th round, losing the championship belt by the WBC. After the battle, the Russians noted that he is not interested in a rematch with our compatriot.

Full fight Carnations — Beterbiev (knockout 47:00)

.

