Carnival in Moscow Zaryadye Park have turned the holiday into a horror movie: creepy video

In Moscow the organizers of the celebration of carnival and could not imagine how it will look in their creativity, when the weather turned bad. The highlight of the current celebrations had to become men in black tuxedos, standing on poles at Park Zaryadye and pointing the way. While the sun was shining, the live pointers look weird, but not scary. But when the snow has gone, the landscape near the Kremlin walls began to resemble scenes from horror movies.

In the daylight the characters on the carnival was inspired by the idea of the hero of the tale “howl’s moving castle”.

But when the weather deteriorated, the wind increased and the snow began, the black shapes in the fog, was forced to recall the “silent hill” and Dementors from the Saga of Harry Potter.

Visited the celebration agreed that the second half of the day taking place at the walls of the Kremlin looked very bleak.

No, it’s not shooting some dark horror. It’s Mardi Gras in “charge”. According to the organizers, the acrobats in black frock coats and top hats were supposed to represent conductors, but at the same time give way to those who need help. All was fine until the weather turned bad pic.twitter.com/sDLqmyaJsp Lentic (@oldLentach) March 2, 2020

We will remind, in Moscow the organizers of the celebrations of the carnival did not care about the safety of the audience, which killed the father with a small daughter.

