Carnival in Moscow Zaryadye Park have turned the holiday into a horror movie: creepy video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Масленица в московском парке Зарядье превратила праздник в фильм ужасов: жуткое видео

In Moscow the organizers of the celebration of carnival and could not imagine how it will look in their creativity, when the weather turned bad. The highlight of the current celebrations had to become men in black tuxedos, standing on poles at Park Zaryadye and pointing the way. While the sun was shining, the live pointers look weird, but not scary. But when the snow has gone, the landscape near the Kremlin walls began to resemble scenes from horror movies.

In the daylight the characters on the carnival was inspired by the idea of the hero of the tale “howl’s moving castle”.

Масленица в московском парке Зарядье превратила праздник в фильм ужасов: жуткое видео

But when the weather deteriorated, the wind increased and the snow began, the black shapes in the fog, was forced to recall the “silent hill” and Dementors from the Saga of Harry Potter.

Масленица в московском парке Зарядье превратила праздник в фильм ужасов: жуткое видео

Visited the celebration agreed that the second half of the day taking place at the walls of the Kremlin looked very bleak.

We will remind, in Moscow the organizers of the celebrations of the carnival did not care about the safety of the audience, which killed the father with a small daughter.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article