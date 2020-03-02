Carolyn Garcia vs Greth Minen: live streaming free for the WTA Lyon

Carolyn Garcia vs Greth Minen. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 2, 2020)

In one of the matches of the first round of the tournament in Lyon on March 2, Garcia and Minen will play among themselves. For Carolyn, there is a great opportunity in the home tournament to interrupt a series of defeats. Is Garcia ready for this? – we learn from the forecast.

Carolyn Garcia

In the 2020 season, Caroline Garcia was able to win just two matches. The last victory dates back to January 21, when in the first round of the Australian Open beat Brengle (6-7, 6-2, 6-2).

At the last two starts in St. Petersburg and Doha, the French tennis player lost in the first round of Fiona Ferro (5-7, 6-3, 3-6) and Bernard Pera (3-6, 1-6). Obviously, at the moment Garcia is not the best game form. The Lyon home tournament is a great opportunity for her to end her failures.

Greth Minen

The representative of the Belgian tennis Greta Minen came close to the possibility of getting into the top 100 of the WTA rating. Before starting in Lyon, the tennis player takes 105th place.

Minen showed herself well at the Australian Open, when she managed to get to the second round from qualification.

Last week, in Doha, in the second round of qualifications, Minen lost to the more experienced compatriot Flipkens (1-6, 3-6).

Statistics

Garcia and Minen did not play between themselves.

In the 2020 season, WTA only won one match in the main draw of the WTA tournaments.

Garcia won two of seven games this season.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers, Caroline Garcia has a small favorite status . According to current odds, there is no need to talk about a re-evaluation of the French tennis player. Serious amendments were made taking into account recent failures. Meanwhile, it is not necessary to say unequivocally that Minen is significantly superior to Carolyn. The factor of the home tournament may affect the Frenchwoman.

Our forecast is the victory of Garcia for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC 1xBet.