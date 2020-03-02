Cary Fukunaga will shoot a new film for Netflix with lots of visual effects

Director Cary Fukunaga (“True detective”) will shoot a new film for Netflix. Earlier, Fukunaga has worked with Netflix on the futuristic mini-series “Maniac” with Emma stone and Jonah hill.

As reported Discussing Film, plot details are concealed, but some insiders claim that the film will contain a large number of visual effects.

About the release date of the film is also not reported.

We will remind, in April in the latest film Cary Fukunaga about James bond “No time to die.”