Cases of coronavirus officially in Ukraine more than a thousand

In Ukraine 1096 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19

According CGZ, as of 10:00 April 4 of the year in Ukraine 1096 laboratory confirmed cases COVID-19, 28 of them flying, 23 patients were healed. The day was recorded 154 new cases, according to the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

Currently, the coronavirus detected:

Vinnyts’ka oblast-66 cases;

Volyn oblast-17 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region-14 cases;

Donetsk region-8 cases;

Zhytomyr region-9 cases;

Transcarpathia-24 cases;

Zaporozhye region-28 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast-94 cases;

Kirovograd region-19 cases;

Kyiv-195 cases;

Kyiv oblast-77 cases;

Lviv region-14 cases;

Luhansk region-3 cases;

Odessa oblast-26 cases.

Poltava region-8 cases;

Rivne oblast-31 cases;

Sums’ka oblast-37 cases;

Ternopil region-135 cases;

Kharkiv region-1 case;

Kherson region-8 cases;

Khmelnytsky region-10 cases;

Chernivtsi region-206 cases;

Cherkasy region-61 case;

Chernihiv region-5 cases.

Not enough data temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk region and Sevastopol city.

Studies conducted virological laboratory center of Ukraine, as well as the regional laboratory. As of the morning of 4 April 2020, 636 reports about the suspicion of COVID-19. Since the beginning of 2020, 5040 reports on suspicion COVID-19.