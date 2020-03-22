Cat-bat won Instagram

Resembling a bat dark grey Sphinx Lucy, who due to a rare disease has an unusual skull and big eyes, excited and surprised by the users of Instagram.

The cat lives in Israel, together with 44-year-old mistress of the Zilla Bergamini. Veterinarians diagnosed the animal with hydrocephalus — a rare condition that causes excess cerebrospinal fluid. However, Bergamini said that I loved kitten from the first sight and continues to take care of Lucy until now, writes the People.

Lucy has its own page in the social network and almost 24 thousand subscribers. Many users have expressed words of admiration and admit that they really like the unusual cat, resembling a large bat.