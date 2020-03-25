Catholics celebrate the Annunciation: the traditions and prohibitions of the feast

March 25, Roman Catholics, Protestants, and representatives of some of the Eastern rite churches using the Gregorian calendar, celebrate the feast of the Annunciation of the Lord (lat. Annuntiatio Domini).

The events underlying this feast, described by the Evangelist Luke: the angel Gabriel brought the virgin Mary the good news that she was chosen by God to conceive by the Holy spirit and become the mother of the Son of God — the long-awaited Messiah, the Savior of the human race. Expressing their obedience to the will of God, Mary replied to Gabriel: “be it unto me according to thy word”. (By the way, the words of the gospel, born of the virgin Mary by Gabriel, became the basis for one of the most famous Christian prayers — Ave Maria.)

The history of the holiday

To celebrate the Annunciation began approximately in the VI century in the East. From the VII century it became widespread in the West — Rome and Spain, and in the VIII century it began to be celebrated in Gaul (the territory of present France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Northern Italy).

In the East and in the West, the Annunciation originally referred to the Lord’s feasts and were appropriate names: the Annunciation of Christ, Christ’s Conception, Christ’s Annunciation, the Beginning of Redemption. In the VII century Eastern Christians took him to the Theotokos holidays and then also gave the present name — the Annunciation of the blessed virgin. And the Catholic Church after the Second Vatican Council returned to one of the earlier names of the feast — the Annunciation of the Lord. (However, this name did not take hold everywhere: Catholics living in the East, often called the feast of the Annunciation of the virgin Mary or simply the Annunciation.)

Initially, in the Roman Church of the Annunciation had the status of a feast (Festum), and in 1895 he was officially relegated to “celebrations” (Solemnitas) — the highest rank of the Church celebrations in the Western liturgical rites. Catholic priests in the Annunciation to replace the ordinary days of lent vestments purple on white, as it should be during the holidays, dedicated to the Saviour and the virgin Mary.

How Eastern and Western Christians, the Annunciation is often associated with the arrival of spring. And because in some cultures the spring equinox was associated the coming of the new year, and they started a new countdown days since the Annunciation. So it was in the middle ages, for example, in England, where the Annunciation was called the Day of Mary (eng. Lady Day), in Wales and in Ireland. The change came only with the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

Holiday traditions

On the Annunciation it is not customary to gather in large noisy companies. This day always try to go to mass and spend time in family circle. For the holiday bake special cookies with poppy seeds and honey, called “crosses”, and cookies in the shape of birds to treat their children, singing inviting the spring.

There are superstitions associated with this holiday. For example, Bulgarians also celebrate the Annunciation (they called it Blahovec) in the Gregorian calendar, try this day not to leave the house with empty pockets. If you got the money there (even one coin), the whole year will be successful, lack of money was a bad sign. And it is believed that in Blagovets almost instantly heal any wound, so there’s no better time to pierce ears at a younger Bulgarians.

Signs It is believed that the weather that day you can determine what to expect in the foreseeable future. Clear day promises a prosperous year and the same weather for Easter. The fog of the Annunciation in the morning warns of imminent flooding.

