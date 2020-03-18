Cats and coronavirus: the hosts share their funny photos of Pets on the topic of the day

Amid the panic, spread around the world no less rapidly than the coronavirus, a lot of people trying to lighten the mood themselves and others. At that time, as the Italians quarantined the choir sang from the balconies of life-affirming songs, the social network with huge amounts of photos on the theme of “Cats and coronavirus”. So, the British media made a collection of funny pictures of cats with the hashtag quarantine cats (“cats in quarantine”), made by their owners from around the world.

For example, a whole series of photos depicts animals that require attention from their remotely working on the computer hosts and prevent them from focus.

One of the cats appears in the picture tie — in order, says his master, dignified and professional look during conferencing.



Another couple shumoizolyatsiya Kotov is between a “business meeting” on the computer.

On many other images cat owners can demonstrate how serious their Pets come to the question of self-isolation and distancing between their own kind. They hide in boxes, closets, bags, sheets. And are located away from each other — on opposite ends of the sofa.

One of the creatures took refuge in the sink. “I told him that he should wash the feet within 20 seconds, but he is still not fully understood,” jokes the master.

Another cat climbed up on the railing — a review of the mistress: “the virus can’t reach me”.

And another woman from the USA showed that her pet turned stocks hard-won toilet paper.

