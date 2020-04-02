Cats and dogs at risk: COVID-19 turned out to be dangerous for Pets

The new coronavirus, pandemic unfolding in the world, can spread from person to cats. About that Hong Kong residents alerted the local authorities, says China.org.cn.

It turns out that, recently, SARS-CoV-2 was diagnosed by doctors at the animal, whose owner is infected COVID-19 patient.

After the owner of a cat diagnosed disease, pet was sent to a quarantine facility in the port of Hong Kong. Representatives of the Hong Kong Department of agriculture, fisheries and conservation for the checked pet of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and found the infection in his oral and nasal cavities, as well as in the intestine.

A spokesman for the Department said that the cat has no symptoms of the disease. Nevertheless, experts continue to monitor her condition and plan to repeat the tests.

— thus it will protect itself against various kinds of viral infections that constantly threaten him in the last two decades.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter