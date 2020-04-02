Cats and dogs at risk: COVID-19 turned out to be dangerous for Pets

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Коты и собаки в группе риска: COVID-19 оказался опасным для домашних любимцев

The new coronavirus, pandemic unfolding in the world, can spread from person to cats. About that Hong Kong residents alerted the local authorities, says China.org.cn.

It turns out that, recently, SARS-CoV-2 was diagnosed by doctors at the animal, whose owner is infected COVID-19 patient.

After the owner of a cat diagnosed disease, pet was sent to a quarantine facility in the port of Hong Kong. Representatives of the Hong Kong Department of agriculture, fisheries and conservation for the checked pet of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and found the infection in his oral and nasal cavities, as well as in the intestine.

A spokesman for the Department said that the cat has no symptoms of the disease. Nevertheless, experts continue to monitor her condition and plan to repeat the tests.

— thus it will protect itself against various kinds of viral infections that constantly threaten him in the last two decades.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article