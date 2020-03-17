“Cats” and John Travolta in the United States called the worst film and worst actor of the year

The musical “Cats” (Cats) Director Tom Hooper received negative award “Golden raspberry”which is annually awarded for dubious achievements in cinema in the category “Worst movie”. A video announcement of the winners of this “award” for the most dubious achievements in cinema was posted Monday on YouTube, says Yandex-news, citing cochranetimes.

The Agency reminds that the Tom Hooper’s musical “Cats” were announced in nine categories for the award “Golden raspberry” (Golden Raspberry Awards). Among them — “the Worst film and Worst Director.”

In this category, which is considered the main was also presented tape the fanatic (The Fanatic), “the Ghosts of Sharon Tate” (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), “Madea’s funeral” (A Madea Family Funeral) and “Rambo: Last blood” (Rambo: Last Blood). Hooper also received a “Razzie” in the category “Worst Director”.

Adaptation of the musical “Cats” by the English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber inspired collection of children’s poems Thomas Eliot Sterns “Popular science about cats written by an old opossum”.

The worst actor was recognized by John Travolta for his role in the movie “the Fan” and “side by Side” (Trading Paint). In this category were also presented to Matthew McConaughey (“Sea of temptation”, Serenity), Sylvester Stallone (“Rambo: Last blood”), James Franco (“ZEROFILL”, Zeroville) and David harbour (Hellboy, Hellboy).

In the nomination “the Worst actress” of the “Golden raspberry” got Hilary Duff for her role in the film “the Ghosts of Sharon Tate”. The number of applicants also includes Anne Hathaway (“Sea of temptation”), Francesca Hayward (“Cat”), Tyler Perry (“Madea’s funeral”) and rebel Wilson (“incorrigible rascal”, The Hustle).

Recall that the prize “Golden raspberry” established in 1980, selects the nominees of the eponymous Fund, which included about 700 people from the United States and 19 countries. For this award can be nominated films, released in the USA and Canada during the year. The award recognizes the worst and questionable work in film. The statue is a plastic model of the fruit covered with paint Golden color, its cost does not exceed five dollars.

