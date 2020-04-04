Cats from Wuhan, have found a new type of coronavirus

In the city of Wuhan, which became the epicenter of infection around the world CoViD-19, scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Huajumbaro agricultural University visited the animal shelters in different parts of the city and found that 15 percent of stray and domestic cats infected with coronavirus new.

This is stated in the results of the study, which was published in the electronic scientific library bioRxiv.

The collected blood samples the researchers compared samples obtained from the Pets to the epidemic and came to the conclusion that feral domestic cats could be infected by the owners.

“We have discovered antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in the body more than ten cats from Wuhan. This indicates that something similar could happen in other regions of Earth that are affected by the epidemic. It is not known whether the virus can be transmitted from cats to people, but recently, our colleagues proved that it can spread from one animal to another by airborne droplets”, the researchers said.

Prior to this, researchers in other countries have revealed that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent COVID-19, can be in the body, rhesus monkeys, ferrets and cats. The last infection almost as well as humans.

All this gives reason to speak about the need for infected with the coronavirus to people to distance themselves not only from others but also from Pets. Cats are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus animals. In most cases, the disease for them, especially for kittens, leads to a fatal outcome.

We will remind that the first case of infection in cats was identified in late March in Belgium. But then not all vets believe that the cat contracted from mistress.

All this has brought them to the sad idea that the disease still can be transmitted to animals by their owners.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter