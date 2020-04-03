Cats under threat: the people of Lebanon have begun to throw out Pets on the street because…

In the Lebanese capital Beirut, where one supermarket chain decided to serve because of the coronavirus from eight to nine in the morning exclusively to pregnant women on the streets of the rapidly growing number of homeless cats.

Local residents saw the story of Murr TV channel, in which the correspondent reported that coronavirus infection can be transmitted from Pets, and then people began to get rid of their Pets, according to “life” with reference to “al-Akhbar”.

With the denial of this information to the Lebanese asked of the NGO “Animals Lebanon”.

“The world health organization says that the virus is only transmitted from person to person. Animals are not carriers. I urge all people not to believe false sources”, — said the representative of the organization Maggie Shaarawy.

The publication notes that the channel “is trying to wash his hands of spreading false information,” took the concerns of citizens coronavirus, which certainly led to the murder of a large number of Pets.

At the same time, local volunteers are trying to help the cats and encourage residents not to harm animals. Users in social networks to Express condemnation to the channel.

Moreover, themselves, Pets may fall victim to the threat COVID19 contracted from owners.

