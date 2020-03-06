Thursday, March 5, the Secretary of national security and defense Alexey Danilov has declared that the epidemic of coronavirus was the result of a leak in a closed laboratory in Wuhan (China). It is reported BAGNET, referring to the “Ukrainian radio”.

According to him, in the Chinese city of Wuhan is one of the secret laboratories of the F-4.

“And we believe that it is because of this lab I went to drain and is not necessary here for the animals… that animals, snakes, etc. There is a strong lab, which was launched in 2015. We believe that there was a leak,” said Danilov.