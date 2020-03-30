Celine Dion — 52: the best songs star birthday girl

By Maria Batterbury

Селин Дион — 52: лучшие песни звездной именинницы

Celine Dion. Photo: Getty Images

March 30 your birthday canadian singer, songwriter and composer Celine Dion. She turns 52.

Global success for the artist came in 1988 when Celine Dion won the Eurovision song contest, where he represented Switzerland with the song “Ne partez pas sans moi”. Later, the singer cemented her popularity, singing a romantic ballad to the disney cartoon “Beauty and the beast.”

The vocal range of Celine Dion to five octaves.

On this occasion, LeMonade chose the most famous songs Celine.

Imperfections

Courage

My Heart Will Go On

All By Myself

A New Day Has Come

I’m Alive

Ashes

Incredible

 

That’s The Way It Is

Maria Batterbury

