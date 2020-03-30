Celine Dion — 52: the best songs star birthday girl
Celine Dion. Photo: Getty Images
March 30 your birthday canadian singer, songwriter and composer Celine Dion. She turns 52.
Global success for the artist came in 1988 when Celine Dion won the Eurovision song contest, where he represented Switzerland with the song “Ne partez pas sans moi”. Later, the singer cemented her popularity, singing a romantic ballad to the disney cartoon “Beauty and the beast.”
The vocal range of Celine Dion to five octaves.
On this occasion, LeMonade chose the most famous songs Celine.
Imperfections
Courage
My Heart Will Go On
All By Myself
A New Day Has Come
I’m Alive
Ashes
Incredible
That’s The Way It Is