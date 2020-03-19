Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City FC live streaming free for the A-Legaue

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: forecast for the Australian Championship match (March 20, 2020)

Central Coast Mariners have lost the last nine matches, but whether or not Melbourne City will be able to take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on March 20 – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Central Coast Mariners

“Central Coast Mariners” is traditionally not considered a contender for the playoffs, but even so the season, the team of Alain Staichich may be considered a failure. For the 24th round, “sailors” come in last place in the table, behind the closest opponent in the person of “Melbourne Victory” by seven points. Defeat 0: 1 from “Brisbane Roar” in the last round was for the “sailors” in ninth consecutive

Melbourne City

“Melbourne City” is betting on the championship and while coping with its task – Eric Momberts team is second in the table. Nevertheless, defending the second line and starting the playoffs from the semi-finals will not be easy for the townspeople – the third Wellington Phoenix has just one point less and still has a match in reserve, and Brisbane Roar is sure to will participate in the fight.

Statistics

Central Coast Mariners have lost their last nine matches

In the last two matches, Central Coast Mariners have lost to Melbourne City

Melbourne City have not lost in any of the last three matches – two wins and a draw

Forecast

“Melbourne City” justifies the forecasts of fans and holds the second place, but at the same time can’t feel safe – competitors are on the heels. Thus, the guests will probably play today only to win, the “sailors” are in a serious protracted crisis and should not be able to make three points in a duel with them for the “townspeople”.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Melbourne City . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.93