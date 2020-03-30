Central Park in new York converted into a huge hospital for infected with the coronavirus

As of the evening of 30 March, the number of infected with the coronavirus in the world has increased by 51 thousand people. For all the time of a pandemic COVID-19 revealed at 774 422 thousand people in 199 countries. Died 78 37 thousand infected. The mortality rate is 18%. In hospitals and in isolation are 572 thousand 812 patients. 29 466 thousand of them the condition is very severe or critical. Recovered or discharged in connection with the improvement of 164 thousand 532 people.

“FACTS” have prepared another daily overview of key developments in the world associated with the pandemic. The previous survey were published on 29 March.

ITALY

Italy became the second country in the world where the number of cases infected with coronavirus has exceeded 100 thousand. In recent days here revealed 4 050 new media COVID-19. The total number of infected in Italy is now 101 thousand 739 people. And again the Italians lead in the number of deaths as during the day, and for all the time of a pandemic. In the country died from the coronavirus was already 11 thousand 591 infected. March 30 added 812 new deaths.

Strict quarantine imposed in most major cities in Europe, led to the fact that in Metropolitan areas has significantly decreased the level of air pollution. Proof of this were satellite images released March 30. During the period 5 to 25 March in Milan, Brussels, Paris, Madrid content in the air of nitrogen dioxide compared to the same period in 2019 decreased by 50-55%.

In Italy has begun to measure the temperature of everyone who enters the country. Visitors are also given mask.

USA

The President of the United States Donald trump ordered to extend the validity of the rules, introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus, until April 30. The head of state believes that the peak of the pandemic in the United States will come in two weeks. While trump called a “good scenario” is one in which the country from COVID-19 die no more than 200 thousand people.

In the United States recorded the highest number of infections in the world — 155 thousand 969. In recent days revealed 12 thousand 487 infected. Died during the same period 270. The total number of deaths amounts to 2 854.

Shocking pictures and video were published on 30 March by the American media. In new York in many areas, including Manhattan, are the refrigerators, in which health workers demolished the bodies of the dead. They are taken on trucks. Body hidden in the special bags.

In Central Park has large tent. It will place the infected.

In the Bay of new York on 30 March came floating military hospital Comfort. He will be able to take on Board a thousand infected with a coronavirus.

SPAIN

As already reported “FACTS”, 30 March Spain came in third in the world in the number of infected people, surpassing China. Spanish statistics are frightening — 085 5 new cases per day, 85 of 195 thousand infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 7 340 deaths (second in the world after Italy), 537 new deaths per day.

The most affected regions in Spain are Catalonia, Basque Country and Madrid. 30 March it became known that the coronavirus has infected the Director of the Center for coordination of measures to combat the pandemic, Dr. Fernando Simon.

At popular worldwide holiday island of Tenerife police are investigating the case that shook Spain. In his apartment was found dead 82-year-old woman. Her 86-year-old husband was lying in a pool of blood on the bed unconscious. He had cut the vein. The man was taken to the hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life.

Neighbors said that the man last years was seriously ill and completely dependent on his wife. She cared for him. Apparently, daily news about the coronavirus brought an elderly couple to a nervous breakdown. Police believe the couple decided to go. Wife cut husband’s veins, and then tried to do the same yourself, but lost consciousness and fell and hit his head. The injury proved fatal.

UK

British authorities reported 180 deaths caused by a coronavirus, for the last day. Total in the country, the pandemic has already claimed 1 408 human lives. The total number of infected is on the evening of 30 March 22 thousand 140 people. The day added 2 619 new cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who test for coronavirus was positive, appealed to his compatriots with a letter in which he warned that the government will have to tighten the measures introduced to combat the pandemic.

London followed the example of new York. In the British capital also began to use refrigerators. While the military hastily conclude the deployment of a field hospital for 4 000 beds for the infected.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles passed the new test for coronavirus, and the result was negative. The heir to the British crown were permitted to leave isolation. But his wife Camille remains under quarantine, although her first test was negative. Doctors do not want to risk, because in her case the incubation period is not yet over.

British media pay attention to a very serious problem faced by the national health system (NHS). Every fourth doctor in the country or is infected with a coronavirus, or is in isolation, because contact with infected. Hospitals just don’t have enough hands.

GERMANY

In Germany, revealed 63 929 thousand infected. For the last day added 1 of 494 new cases. For all the time of the pandemic in the country from COVID-19 died 560. The health care system of Germany is holding a blow.

However, the dramatically increased demand for protective clothing and masks has led to an explosion of prices. The price of masks of type FFP2 in just a few days increased by 3 000%! If in the middle of March this mask in the procurement cost of 0.45 euros per share, it is now sold out for 13,52€. The journalists said Olaf Berthe, head of the trade unions Clinicpartnerthat purchases for hospitals and nursing homes.

“The market is chaos. This is the wild West. Everyone is trying to cash in and take advantage of a distressed situation,” — said Burse. complained that the product certificates are often forged, and the filters are unserviceable, which threatens both patient and medical staff.

RUSSIA

In the Russian Federation as of the evening of March 30 revealed 1 836 infected. For the last day added 302 new cases of infection with coronavirus. It confirmed the death of nine people.

From 14 regions of Russia after Moscow and the Moscow region introduced a mandatory self-isolation. Now strict measures are in Saint Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Lipetsk, Murmansk, Novgorod, Ryazan, Sverdlovsk and Ulyanovsk regions and also in Adygea, Mary-El, Tatarstan and Yakutia. In total, the isolation mode is entered in 17 regions of Russia. Moreover, the Vologda oblast have isolated themselves completely. In any case, the so-called measures taken by the local Governor Oleg Kuvshinnikov.

This did not prevent the Russian defense Ministry to announce the spring conscription in the previously approved time — from 1 April to 15 July. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the Russian census of the population is transferred to the second half, however, is only in remote areas.

