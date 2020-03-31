Central Park new York have turned to the hospital (photo)

In new York’s Central Park has deployed a field hospital.

According to NBC, the builders began to put the white medical tent on one of the lawns of the Park on the weekends. On Sunday, mayor bill de Blasio said that the hospital has 68 beds will open on Tuesday.

It is designed for patients with respiratory diseases and is a joint project of the humanitarian organization of Evangelical Christians Samaritan’s Purse and the new York network hospitals Mount Sinai.

New York- one of the main foci of the epidemic coronavirus disease in the US. According to estimates of the Centre for system research and engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the city has identified 33.8 thousand cases of infection, 776 people died.