Challenger Monterrey: John Patrick Smith vs Gian Marco Moroni, live stream, preview

John Patrick Smith vs Gian Marco Moroni. Forecast for the Challenger Monterrey match (March 5, 2020)

John Patrick Smith in the third round of the tournament in Monterrey on March 5 will meet with Gianmarco Moroni. Will the 31-year-old Australian confirm the status of the favorite in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

John Patrick Smith

Smith has n’t really started the current season. In three starting fights the Australian suffered four defeats. It is difficult to explain why such results were associated, but now, apparently, everything is starting to improve for Smith.

In two starting matches in Monterrey, he won more than confident victories over Milledge Cossu (6-1, 6-0) and Stephen Diaz (6-1, 6-0).

Gian Marko Moroni

Moroni is less stable this year. At the beginning of the season, the representative of Italy managed to reach the semifinals at the tournament in Bangkok, where he lost in two games to the Russian Aslan Karatsev (2-6, 2-6).

At the current competition in Monterrey, Moroni rejected Max Purcell and defeated Federico Gaillot in three games (6-4, 6-7, 6-2).

Statistics

Previously, tennis players have not met each other.

Both tennis players won two victories in the last five games.

Forecast

Moroni does not always play stably. Still, the Italian is only 22 years old and, possibly, in some matches he simply simply does not have enough experience. Smith is a more experienced tennis player. During his career, the Australian managed to win six trophies. So we look forward to Smith’s experience in the upcoming meeting and his victory over Moroni.

Our forecast is Smith’s victory for a coefficient of 1.72 in the 1xBet BC.