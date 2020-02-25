Challenger Pau: Illya Marchenko v Matthias Bachinger live streaming free

Illya Marchenko v Matthias Bachinger live streaming free

Ilya Marchenko – Matthias Bachinger. Forecast for the Challenger Pau match (February 25, 2020)

Matthias Bachinger previously beat Ilya Marchenko. February 25, tennis players will meet in the first round of competition in Pau. Will Ukrainian tennis player take revenge in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Ilya Marchenko

Marchenko played great last week. At the competitions in Bergamo, the Ukrainian managed to get to the final of the competition. Ilya could not play in the decisive match, since the final was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Prize and rating points were divided between the finalists. The second finalist, by the way, was the Frenchman Enzo Cuaco. Both Marchenko and Kuako received 3 thousand 650 euros in prize and 48 rating points.

Matthias Bachinger

Last week, Bachinger was announced for the tournament in Marseille. True, the Germans failed to play in the main competition grid, as he failed to qualify. In the semifinals of the selection, Bachinger sorted out Sergey Stakhovsky in two sets (6-3, 6-4), but in the final of the qualification he lost to Austrian tennis player Dennis Novak in three games (6-7, 6-2, 3-6).

Statistics

Bachinger leads in personal meetings with a score of 1-0.

In the last five matches Marchenko won five victories, Bachinger – three.

Forecast

Last week Marchenko completely played the tournament in Bergamo, so there are questions about the physical readiness of the tennis player for the next competition. Bachinger must approach the tournament in Po more rested, since he had more than a week to prepare for the competition. Therefore, we propose to play his victory in the upcoming meeting.

Our forecast is the victory of Bachinger for a coefficient of 1.96 in BC Parimatch.