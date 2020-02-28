Challenger Poe: Kanten Gali vs Ernests Gulbis, live stream, preview, prediction

Ernest Gulbis demonstrates good tennis this season. On February 28, he will play with Kanten Gali at the tournament in Pau. Who will win the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Kanten Gali

This season, Gali mainly plays on challengers. Only in early February, the Frenchman spoke at the ATP 250 series home tournament in Montpellier, where in the starting circle, without special chances, he lost to Damir Jumhur (2-6, 2-6).

At the current competitions in Po Gali, in two sets, he first dealt with Matteo Viola (6-1, 6-2), and then beat Lukas Lacko (7-6, 6-2).

Ernests Gulbis

Gulbis spends the current season at the proper level. If last year the Latvian tennis player lost more, then in this he has more victories than defeats.

At the current competition in Po Gulbis has already held three fights. In the first round, Ernest confidently dealt with the little-known Leo Borg (6-2, 6-3), then he defeated Norbert Gombosch in two tie-breaks (7-6, 7-6) and dealt with Alexei Molchan in three games (6- 1, 6-7, 6-4).

Forecast

Gulbis this season demonstrates high-quality tennis. The results of the Latvian tennis player this year are much better than those that he had at the end of last season, where he lost to almost everyone in a row. Gulbis is in good shape and, as we expect, must confirm the status of the favorite in the upcoming meeting.

