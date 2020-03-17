Challenger Series: Carlos Ishida v Dauud Cheaib live stream, preview, betting tips

Carlos Ishida v Daud Cheib. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 17, 2020)

Carlos Ishida as part of the Challenger series on table tennis will play with Daoud Cheib. What will be the meeting for the Brazilian tennis player? – read in our forecast.

Carlos Ishida

Ishida is an unyielding tennis player. The Brazilian always fights to the last, especially if he is an obvious outsider in the match. Yesterday, Ishida won two victories in the Challenger series, defeating Dwayne Schwarzer (11-9, 12-10, 11-7) and then Nico Wenger (11-6, 11-7, 11-9).

Today, the Brazilian has already held one match in which he defeated Seokwon Choi (11-1, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9).

Dauud Cheaib

Cheib played without a loss yesterday, losing the game in only one meeting. In the final match of the game day, Daud in four games figured out with Josip Khuzyak (8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7).

Cheib met his upcoming rival three times and celebrated victory all three times. Cheib last played with Ishida at the end of last year and beat him with a score (11-7, 11-7, 11-9).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Cheib is 3-0.

In the last five games, Cheib won five victories, Ishida – three.

Forecast

Cheaib confidently leads in personal meetings in the confrontation with Ishida, but all three meetings were held in almost equal fight, so we think that the Brazilian will not leave without a fight in the upcoming match. We propose to bet Ishida with a handicap on points.

Our forecast is the victory of Ishida with a handicap (+11.5) points for a coefficient of 1.83 in BC Marathon.