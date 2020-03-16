Challenger Series: Carlos Ishida vs Nico Wenger live streaming free

Carlos Ishida vs Nico Wenger. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 16, 2020)

In the German Mittelbiberach in the Challenger match of the table tennis series on March 16, Carlos Ishida and Nicho Wenger will play among themselves. We propose to evaluate the prospects for the local tennis player in the forecast for the match.

Carlos Ishida

Brazilian representative Carlos Ishida has not appeared at the Challenger Series tournaments since November 2019. Then of the eight matches could win only three matches.

In Germany, Ishida will perform after a long break. It is hard to expect that immediately in the first matches after a pause, the Brazilian is ready to arrange serious defeats to rivals. In the first match of the game of the day, the tennis player lost to Khuzyak in three games (0-3).

Nico Wenger

Nicho Wenger will be performing at the Challenger Series home tournament. In early February, the last time a tennis player performed in the Challenger series. Could then win two of the seven matches.

At the tournament in Mittelbiberach, at the time of writing the forecast, Wenger played one match, in which he lost to Schwarzerzu in four games (1-3). By handicap, the difference was (-5) points.

Statistics

Ishida and Wenger did not play among themselves.

Ishida last performed in the Challenger series in November 2019.

Forecast

The Brazilian Ishida plays infrequently on the Challenger series, has not had serious success in recent years. At the home tournament, Wenger is able to create certain difficulties for the opponent and keep a serious head start, which is offered by bookmakers in the line for the match.

Our forecast is the victory of Wenger with the handicap (+12.5) for the coefficient 1.65 in the BC 1x Bet.