Challenger Series: Kyuhen Lim v Josip Huzjak Live Stream for Table Tennis

Kyuhen Lim v Josip Huzjak. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 16, 2020)

Kyuhen Lim will play with Josip Huzyak as part of the Table Tennis Challenger series on March 16. Will the favorite of the meeting win an easy victory? – read in our forecast.

Kyuchen Lim

Lim in early February participated in the Challenger series, but then he spoke frankly speaking poorly, losing in three out of five meetings. Kuchen has won over Dean Shu (14-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8) and Miyad Lotfidzhanabadi (8-11, 12-14, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9). In general, Lim won in those matches where he was a favorite.

Josip Huzjak

Khuzyak only today won his first victory in the last five games – in three games he beat Carlos Ishida (11-9, 11-6, 12-10). But in fairness, we note that Ishida did not appear at the Challenger tournaments of the series since November 2019, so it was not difficult for Huzyak, who had regular playing practice, to deal with a Brazilian tennis player.

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Huzyak with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, Lim won two victories, Huzyak – one.

Forecast

Khuzyak is the undisputed favorite of the upcoming meeting, however, the latest results of the tennis player (only one victory in the last five games) indicate that he is not in the best gaming conditions now.

There are doubts that Josip will be able to quite easily deal with Lim in the upcoming match, even despite the fact that he previously beat him in three games. We propose to bet Lima with a handicap on points.

Our forecast is the victory of Lima with a handicap (+10.5) points for a coefficient of 1.83 in BC Parimatch.