Challenger Series: Marius Henninger vs Dwaine Schwarzer live stream, preview, betting tips

Marius Henninger vs Dwaine Schwarzer. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 18, 2020)

In one of the Challenger Series table tennis matches in German Mittelbieberach on March 18, Schwarzer and Henninger will meet in full-time confrontation. Who will win? – read in our forecast.

Marius Henninger

The last matches of the German tennis player Marius Henninger in the Challenger Series date back to July 2019. Then it was not possible to win a single match.

Largely due to the fact that there is no one to play and appear in Mittelbieber, Henninger got to these competitions, where he will not hold his first matches until March 18th.

Dwaine Schwarzer

In Dwayne Schwarzer also a small number of appearances on the Challenger Series. However, in the current tournament, the tennis player is showing his best side.

In the two previous gaming days at Mittelbiberach, Schwarzer won three fights, which is a decent success for him. In his last match on March 17, Schwarzer in five games outplayed a difficult opponent in the person of Khuzyak (11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 11-4).

Statistics

Between themselves Schwarzer and Henninger did not play.

Of the last five matches at the Mittelbiberach tournament, Schwarzer has won three matches.

The last matches at the Challenger Series tournaments Henninger held in July 2019.

Forecast

Deservedly in the line of bookmakers Schwarzer is in the role of the favorite of the match. Dwaine proved himself in the fights of the first two gaming days from the best side, defeated difficult rivals, and received excellent playing practice. We offer a forecast for the favorite.

Our forecast is Schwarzer’s victory with a handicap (-5.5) for a coefficient of 1.52 in the BC 1xBid.