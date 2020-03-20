Challenger Series: Marius Henninger vs Sven Happek live stream, preview, betting tips

Marius Henninger vs Sven Happek. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 20, 2020)

At the Mittelbieberach table tennis challenger, numerous participants from Germany continue to sort things out. On March 20, a match between Henninger and Happek awaits us. We offer a forecast for the winner.

Marius Henninger

Far from being the most rated German tennis player, Marius Henninger spent five games in Mittelbiberach in five matches in which he managed to win only one victory.

On March 18, Henninger was able to beat compatriot Schwarzer in four games (11-5, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9). Henninger played against Sven Happek in 2018 at one of the challengers. Equal then turned out to be a match in which the victory in five games went to Henninger (15-13, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7).

Sven Happek

For two playing days in Mittelbiberach, Sven Happek could not win a single match.

Of the five games played in only one match, Happek had a good chance of success, but lost in five games to his compatriot Steinl (14-12, 2-11, 11-5, 10-12, 10-12). With serious changes during the matches, Sven plays. It is noticeable that in the end of the sets he plays too uncertainly, tries not to take risks and gives the initiative to his rivals.

Statistics

Henninger defeated in a single personal meeting.

Happek did not win a single match at the Mittelbiberach tournament.

Henninger won one victory in five games in Mittelbiberach.

Forecast

There are some questions quotes bookmakers for the winner of the upcoming game. Happek gets a favorite status with a coefficient of just under 1.50 to win. At the current tournament , Henninger looks more confident in the game , has an advantage in personal meetings. In general, tennis players at the same level. For a coefficient above 2.50 it is worth playing a bet on the underdog’s victory in this pair.

Our forecast is Henninger’s victory for a coefficient of 2.65 in Betsiti BC.