Challenger Series: Nico Wenger vs Sven Happek Live Stream

Nico Wenger vs Sven Happek. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 20, 2020)

In one of the matches on March 20, the table tennis challenger in Mittelbiberach will face off against Nicho Wenger and Sven Happek. Who will win? – read our forecast for the match.

Nico Wenger

Unsuccessfully, Nicho Wenger’s affairs in 2020. Total victories are listed in the assets of the German tennis player at the Challenger Series tournaments, starting in January.

In Mittelbiberach, only one out of five matches was won. On March 18, Wenger outplayed Henninger in four games (11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-7).

Against Happek during 2018 – 2020 Wenger had to play five times. Only once was success on Wenger’s side.

Sven Happek

At the current tournament, Sven Happek fell into a protracted gaming crisis . The German tennis player lost all his five matches on March 18 and 19.

The upcoming fight against the well-known and comfortable Wenger is a great chance for Happek to break off a series of setbacks. Indeed, most recently, on March 16, Happek dealt with Wenger in four games (11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7).

Statistics

In five personal meetings, four victories in the account of Happek.

The last personal meeting in 2020 ended with the victory of Happek.

Forecast

Both tennis players are not the best way to perform in Mittelbiberach. For two they won only one victory. We expect that the factor of personal meetings will come to the fore in the upcoming duel of outsiders. Happek’s clearly nonrandom tangible advantage . A convenient rival for him is Wenger. We offer a forecast for a favorite of bookmakers.

Our forecast is the victory of Happek for a coefficient of 1.50 in Betsiti BC