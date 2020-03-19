Challenger Series: Sven Happek vs Carlos Ishida live stream, preview, betting tips

Sven Happek vs Carlos Ishida. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 19, 2020)

Carlos Ishida as part of the Challenger series on table tennis will meet with Sven Happek. What will be the upcoming match? – read in our forecast.

Sven Happek

Happek failed the last game day. On Wednesday, March 18, a German tennis player held two fights, in which he lost with a dry score. In three games, he first lost to Dvayn Schwarzer (9-11, 8-11, 4-11), and then to Daoud Cheib (10-12, 0-11, 1-11).

Carlos Ishida

Ishida, on the contrary, won all of his fights on Wednesday. At the beginning of the game day, he beat Nico Wenger (11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6), then he figured out with Dvayn Schwarzer (8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11- 2) and Daoud Cheib (11-9, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Ishida leads with a score of 2-1.

In the last five meetings, Ishida won three victories, Happek – two.

Forecast

Ishida recently lost to Happek in five games, although until then the last person was left to the Brazilian tennis player with a dry score. Happek failed the last day of the game, Ishida on the contrary played very confidently. We expect that in the upcoming meeting, the Brazilian will be able to take revenge for the recent defeat.

Our forecast is the victory of Ishida with a handicap (-5.5) points for a coefficient of 1.85 in BC Marathon.