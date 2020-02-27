“Champion Of The World”: group Coldplay, presented a video about bullying and childhood dreams

Coldplay. Photo: instagram.com/coldplay

British band Coldplay presented a new video for the track Champion Of The World.

In the video, the frontman of the band Chris Martin played the role of a student.

The song dedicated to the vocalist of the indie rock band Frightened Rabbit Scott Hutchinson, who committed suicide in may 2018.

Track Champion Of The World entered the eighth album Coldplay – Everyday Life, which was released in November 2019.

