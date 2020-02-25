Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, live streaming free

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming free

Chelsea – Bayern. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (February 25, 2020)

Forecast and announcement for the match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League

The Germans are the favorites. But the “aristocracy” will give them a fight

On Tuesday, February 25th, the first match of the Champions League 1/8 finals will take place, in which London’s Chelsea will receive Bayern Munich.

The current season for the “aristocrats” is very difficult. After 27 rounds played, Chelsea took fourth place in the Premier League standings, having 44 points in the asset, with a difference of 45-37 goals scored and goals conceded.

In this case, the “blue” won only one of the last five matches in the championship of England. It is not yet clear whether it is worth talking about a deep gaming crisis, but the Chelsea game really leaves much to be desired.

By the way, the current Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is familiar with Bayern firsthand. In the 2004/2005 season, Lampard, then playing for Chelsea as a player, scored a double into the goal of Bayern. The London team won with a score of 4: 2.

But the “Bavaria” things in the championship are quite good. After 23 rounds played, Bayern took first place in the German championship, having 49 points in the asset with a goal difference of 65-26. True, the second Leipzig is only one point behind.

But Bavaria always has a formidable weapon at hand – 31-year-old Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. This season, Robert played 32 matches for Bayern in all tournaments, where he scored 38 goals (!) And gave 3 assists. Needless to say, Lewandowski is at the zenith of his fame, and it will be very difficult for Chelsea defenders to deal with it.

Bookmakers consider guests the clear favorites of the confrontation. Bayern have a coefficient of about 2 on a victory, Chelsea on a victory – around 4. But the “blue” will give 200% to their fans. Bayern will have to work hard to take away the victory with Stamford Bridge.

Indicative compositions:

Chelsea: Caballero – Aspilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Giroud, Mount.

Bavaria: Neuer – Pavar, Hernandez, Alaba, Davis, Kimmich, Alcantara, Coman, Mueller, Gnabry, Lewandowski.

Will not play: Kante – Perisic, Süle.

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site VseProSport.ru Maxim Kalinichenko shares his prediction for the match of the Champions League Chelsea – Bayern.

Bayern have not lost in all tournaments for 11 matches, will Chelsea stop their opponent today?

Chelsea are desperately fighting for a ticket to the Champions League for next season and so far have been successful in this fight. After 27 rounds in the Premier League, “retirees” take fourth place in the table with 44 points, ahead of the fifth Manchester United by three points. In the last round, Chelsea managed to beat Tottenham with a score of 2: 1, thus interrupting his series of four matches without victories.

Bayern, unlike their current rival, sets themselves the most serious tasks in all tournaments – in the Bundesliga, the Hans-Dieter Flick team leads after 23 rounds. However, Leipzig, who has only one point less, is advancing on the “heels” of the German champion, and the Dortmund Borussia still has a chance to compete for gold – it has four points less.

Chelsea is now far from in good shape – retirees miss a lot and they lack stability. However, with the attack on the team of Frank Lampard the order is complete and she will not leave her opponent dry, but Bayern are definitely stronger at the moment and have a serious advantage in the class, so she is quite capable of winning in London.

I propose to put on victory, “Bavaria” and both will score for a coefficient of 3.20 in 1xBet.

