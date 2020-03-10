Champions League: Liverpool v Atletico live streaming free

Liverpool v Atletico. Forecast (cf. 2.10) for the Champions League match (March 11, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the UEFA Champions League return match, in which Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on March 11. Who will go to the quarter finals of the most important club tournament in Europe?

Liverpool

After losing in the first match of the 1/16 finals of the Champions League, Liverpool slowed down and lost 2 of 4 matches, and in these fights could not even score, having such a set of forwards in the clip. The cause of failure can be called the fatigue that has accumulated over the season, both physical and constant moral stress caused by responsibility for the result.

After Chelsea took the Reds out of the FA Cup in the 1/8 finals with a score of 0: 2, and a little earlier Jürgen Klopp leaked the FA Cup, the Merseysiders remained to hold first place in the Premier League and defend their victory in the Champions League. In the Premier League, the hosts got 82 points and 15 points ahead of Manchester City, and the last match ended in Victoria over Bournemouth (2: 1).

In today’s duel , Alisson , Kline and Henderson will not be able to take part .

Atletico

After the sale of Griezmann to Barcelona, ​​it seems that Atlético forgot how to score. After 27 rounds of La Liga, the Madrid club was in an unusual fifth place, with 11 victories and 12 world ones.

Such a high place is due to the second strongest line of defense in Spain (21 goals conceded), but the attack line is the worst of all the top ten teams. Examples are 31 goals scored, eight of which are Morata’s .

In La Liga, the “ mattresses ” do not lose five matches in a row, and on Saturday they split up on their field with Sevilla (2: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Before today’s match in the infirmary, the teams only Poveda and Leymar , who has a hip injury, but his exit to the field is in question.

Statistics

Liverpool win eight home games in a row

Liverpool did not miss in 8 of the last 10 home games

Atletico not win for six away games in a row

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Atlético (1: 0)

Forecast

The statistics of home matches of Liverpool is respectable, but the opponent is serious today and bookmakers estimate his passage to the next stage higher than the overall success of the current winner of the tournament. In our opinion, an equal game is expected, and any mistake can cost opponents a ticket to the next round.

We believe that the result of the first match was more a misunderstanding than a logical outcome and we propose to play the bet on the success of the hosts.

Our forecast is the Liverpool pass and put it on the line of BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.10