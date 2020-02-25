Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming free

Napoli – Barcelona. Forecast (cf. 2.08) for the Champions League match (February 25, 2020)

In the match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League on February 25, “Napoli” and “Barcelona” meet, and we have prepared our own version of the forecast for this duel. Who deserves to enter the next stage of the tournament? – the answer in this material

Napoli

Italy’s vice champion had a good group stage of the Champions League, where in Group E only one point lost to the current winner of the tournament, but at the same time missed half as much Liverpool and never lost.

In the Italian Cup Napoli held the first match of the semifinal, in which they managed to beat Inter (1-0) away.

In the Serie A championship, the “ Partenopeians ” got 36 points for 25 rounds, which is three less than the fifth “Roma” and are located in the European competition zone. In the last five matches, the wards of Gennaro Gattuso have four actives, and on Friday they defeated Brescia (2: 1) on the road, for which we made a prediction.

In the last seven matches, the “blue ” look very dignified and scored six victories, and in the infirmary of the team to date, only Malkui is located .

Barcelona

” Barcelona ” has already left the Spanish Cup after the quarter unexpectedly lost “Athletic” (0: 1), so it can fully give all power to the Champions League and examples.

In the championship of La Liga, the Catalans won the last four matches, and on Saturday defeated the Eibar (5: 0). After 25 rounds, the “ blue-garnet ” heads the standings, two points ahead of the second “Real”, and the performance of the wards of Kike Setiena is simply fantastic – 62 goals scored, 18 of which are Messi and 11 are on the account of Suarez .

On the way to the spring part of the Champions League, Barca easily passed the group stage, where it never lost and took first place, ahead of Inter and Borussia.

Today , Alba , Dembele and Suarez, who have a knee injury, will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Opponents have won 6 of their last 8 matches

Napoli have won 4 of their last 12 home matches

Barcelona have conceded in 8 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Barcelona (4: 0)

Forecast

“ Napoli ” goes pretty well in the tournament distance, but plays relatively weakly in home matches. ” Barcelona ” is serious about this match and, according to the team players come to win.

Bookmakers do not give a clear preference to any team, and we assume that today we will have a hot fight on every centimeter of the field, and the outcome of the first match can decide 1-2 goals and the teams will pay more attention to defense.

Our prediction is that Barcelona will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and bet on it through BC Betting League with a coefficient of 2.08