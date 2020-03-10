Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund. Forecast for the Champions League match (March 11, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the Champions League match, in which Paris Saint-Germain will host Dortmund Borussia on March 11. Who will go to the next stage of the tournament? – the answer is in our material.

PSG

The champion of France is confidently following the tournament distance, but the team’s game is far from exemplary, which showed the first match in Dortmund. PSG was not scored only by the lazy, which is unacceptable for a team that claims to win the Champions League.

Before the return match, the club’s leadership, together with the government, is trying to regain access to the stadium for fans and, as of Monday evening, the railing and stairwells are being processed, as well as the disinfection of the entire stadium. In addition, UEFA has banned the traditional pre-match handshakes of all participants in fights in the European Cups.

To date, PSG reached all the finals of the Cups of the country, and in League 1 it occupies a confident first place.

In today’s game, they will not be able to enter the field of Verrati , Meunier and Herrera.

Borussia D

Germany is not yet affected by the coronavirus and is holding matches with fans. On Saturday, the central Bundesliga match in Monchengladbach was attended by more than 54 thousand fans who could not get points for their wards, but our prediction went and Dortmund got the next three points (2: 1).

Today, the “ yellow-blacks ” have the second place and 15 wins, with the second performance in Germany – 68 goals, of which 14 were recorded by Sancho , who scored 15 assists and is the leader of the championship in the system “ goal + pass. ”

In today’s game, Borussia will not be able to take part Delaney and Royce , who could not cope with a groin injury.

Statistics

PSG did not lose at home 13 matches in a row

Borussia have won 4 of their last 6 away matches

PSG have never won against a German club

The last personal match ended with the victory of Borussia (2: 1)

Forecast

PSG’s condition today is fighting, but only the attack game of the Paris team can be called impeccable or almost flawless, but there are systematic problems with the defense.

In our opinion, only a miracle will allow the French club to reach the next stage of the Champions League. We assume an equal game with many violations and offer to make a combined bet on this duel.

Our forecast is that PSG won’t lose + the total is more (1.5) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.77