Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream

Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur: prediction and betting on the Champions League match (March 10, 2020)

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Leipzig at home, but whether the Spurs will be able to fight the Germans on March 10 in their field – the answer is in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Leipzig

“Leipzig” rightfully earned the title of the strongest team of its group in the Champions League, but the “bulls” were not a clear favorite in the confrontation with “Tottenham”. Nevertheless, the team of Julian Nagelsman managed to beat away the problematic “spurs” with a score of 1: 0 – a goal by Timo Werenrom was scored from the penalty spot, but the victory as a whole was well deserved.

After success in the international arena, Leipzig staged a 5-0 pogrom against Schalke in his field, but on this his winning move was interrupted. In the bouts with Bayer (1: 1) and Wolfsburg (0: 0), the bulls took just two points, allowing themselves to beat the Dortmund Borussia, and Bayern left two points behind, while leader there is still a match with Augsburg in the 25th round.

Will not play : Orban, Kampl, Konate.

Tottenham Hotspur

“Tottenham Hotspur” has not without problems spent the group stage, and in general the season goes for “Spurs” under the motto of lack of stability, which cast doubt on their ability to break into the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In a home match, the team of Jose Mourinho showed not the best football, having lost 0: 1, which makes him the undisputed favorite of the Leipzig pair.

In the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur is also terrible – having lost to Chelsea (1: 2) and Wolverhampton (2: 3), he was able to stop the series of defeats only in the last round, but hardly a 1: 1 draw with Burnley can be considered a positive result. Between these meetings, the “spurs” also flew out of the FA Cup, losing to the Norwich in the penalty shoot-out on their home field after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Will not play : Kane, Sleep, Sissoko.

Statistics

In only one of the last eight home matches did Leipzig not miss

Tottenham scored in each of the last four away matches

In each of the three home matches of the group stage, Leipzig missed

Forecast

Leipzig showed great football in London and could beat Tottenham with a bigger score, but in the end he was content with only a minimal victory. This success definitely makes the “bulls” the favorite of the pair, but the Tottenham fight is quite capable of delivering – the guests will obviously bet on the attack and the far from sinless defense of Leipzig may not be able to cope with this pressure.

The match will probably take place on the opposite courses and there are all chances to see goals from both teams.

We believe that the fight will be productive. Forecast – both will score . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.79

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1) at Tottenham Hotspur . Such a bet can be placed for 1.51