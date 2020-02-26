Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming free

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming free

Real Madrid – Manchester City. Forecast (K. 1.65) and bets on totals in the match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League February 26, 2020

On Wednesday, February 26, the Champions League 1/8 finals match will take place, in which Real and Manchester City will meet. The first match of this confrontation will be held in Madrid at the legendary Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Italian referee Daniele Orsato will give the starting whistle at 22:00 in Kiev.

Both clubs overcame the group stage in different ways, although there was no particular doubt that they would participate in the playoffs. The Spaniards in the group got PSG, with which the guys Zinedine Zidane managed to score only one point. The remaining rivals in the form of “Club Brugge” and “Galatasaray” caused minor problems at the start, when Madrid were far from their best game.

We remember Manchester City much better, because the English club hit the quartet at Shakhtar. After three confident victories at the start, Pep Guardiola’s team slowed down a bit and gave one point each to the Ukrainian club and Atalante. Thanks to this, the Italians before the last round maintained their chances of reaching the playoffs, where they ended up after defeating the Donetsk team.

Real Madrid drove well into the new calendar year, winning all the matches in January. But in February there was already a defeat in the Spanish Cup and a loss of 5 points in the last two matches of the championship. Also, before the end of the season, Eden Hazard flew out, who could not become the new leader of the “creamy”. Most goals of the season were scored by Karim Benzema (13), the best assistant – Casemiro (9).

As for the English club, the problems of Manchester City lie in a completely different plane. Disqualification of a team from Eurocups for the next two seasons (which theoretically can still be canceled) can seriously affect the results of the team in the future. It is unlikely that the atmosphere in the team will remain the same; many will want to change the club in the summer.

It’s not the first time that teams have met in the international arena, but the long history of their confrontations cannot be called. There were six matches in total, starting in 2012, the Spaniards won 3 matches, two more ended in a draw. The British won only once in the framework of the International Champions Cup 2017. In two home matches, the Madrid club won with minimal margin.

On Wednesday, the coaching staff of the hosts will not be able to count on injured Azar and Asensio, the guests may not play Sterling.

The fight promises to be as intriguing as possible, so you need to put something neutral. Recommended bet: “both will score” for 1.57 or 1X on “Real” for 1.63 (VAR to help).

Indicative compositions:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varan, Ramos, Mendi, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Bale, Benzema, Isco.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mandy, De Bruyne, Rodry, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Madrid. Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 10 p.m.

TV broadcast on the channel Football 2

REAL – MANCHESTER CITY. MATCH TRANSLATION

Referee : Daniele Orsato

Forecast – 2: 2

In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League playoffs, Real Madrid will host Manchester City. The game will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 26th. The meeting starts at 23:00 Moscow time. Forecast for Real Madrid – Manchester City .

PSG, Club Brugge and Galatasaray also played in the group with Real Madrid this season . In six matches in the Euro arena, the Madrid team managed to score 11 points.

5 points behind Parisians, she took second place in Quartet A. During the group stage, the Spanish Grand managed to score 14 goals, and missed this club 8 goals.

The start in the new Champions League was a failure for Madrid. In France, the team of Zinedine Zidane flew “Paris Saint-Germain” (0: 3). And in the second meeting, “Real” at the “Santiago Bernabeu” painted the world with “Brugge” (2: 2).

Then, Blancos twice prevailed over Galatasaray (1: 0; 6: 0), after which they tied with PSG (2: 2). In the last match, “creamy” dealt with “Club Brugge” (3: 1).

Inside the country, things at Real began to go wrong. More recently, the team of Zinedine Zidane said goodbye to the King’s Cup, having flown home from Real Sociedad (3: 4), and in the last matches in the Spanish championship, frequent misfires led to the loss of leadership in the standings. At the moment, the “Royal Club” is second, behind Barca two points.

Having recovered from the relegation from the Spanish Cup, Madrid on February 9 in Pamplona, ​​having missed the first, were able to eventually defeat Osasuna (4: 1). On the 16th of the current month, the Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu earned only 1 point in the confrontation with Celta, which is fighting for survival this season.

The match with the club from Vigo ended with a score of 2: 2. And the other day, “Real” away was defeated by “Levante” (0: 1).

“Manchester city”

The English team from Manchester confidently finished first in the Group C standings. In the quartet with Atalanta, Shakhtar and Dynamo Zagreb, she earned 14 points.

This team managed to get ahead of the closest pursuer by 7 points. In six matches of the group stage “sky blue” managed to score 16 goals, and they conceded only four goals.

In the first European Cup match of the current season , Manchester City away easily defeated Shakhtar (3: 1), after which Pep Guardiola’s wards quite modestly managed to defeat Dynamo Zagreb (2: 0). A little later, the English team defeated Atalanta (5: 1).

In the second leg in Milan, the rivals split the world (1: 1). The standoff with Shakhtar ended in a draw (1: 1). On December 11, the “townspeople” defeated Dynamo Zagreb (4: 1).

Against the backdrop of news of removal from European competition and transfer to the lower league , Manchester City is fighting for the country’s Cups. In the Premier League, the Guardiola team is currently second with 57 points in reserve.

More recently, the “sky blue” went to Manchester United in the League Cup, beating the team Sulscher in the sum of two meetings – 3: 2. During this period, “City” managed to knock out “Fulham” from the FA Cup (4-0).

And in the first February game in the Premier League , Manchester City lost points in the confrontation with Tottenham Hotspur (2-0). Two weeks later, Pep Guardiola’s team at Etihad calmly sorted out West Ham (2-0). In the last fight to date, this team minimally beat Leicester (1: 0).

Forecast and Rates

The victory of Real Madrid in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League is estimated at 2.84, the bookies give a 3.84 odds for a draw, and 2.42 for a Manchester City victory.

Madrid will not be helped in this fight by Marco Asensio, who has been in the infirmary since the summer, as well as Eden Hazard, who will again miss two months. Among the losses of the “townspeople”, Leroy Sana’a can be distinguished. Sterling’s participation is still in question.

Both clubs this season are highly motivated in European competitions, especially the Guardiola team, which runs the risk of saying goodbye to the Champions League for several years. Our prediction and bet on the match is a total of more than 2.5 with a coefficient of 1.65.