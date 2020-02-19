Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig live streaming free

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig live streaming free

Tottenham Hotspur – RB Leipzig. Forecast and announcement for the Champions League match

The team of Jose Mourinho will receive RB Leipzig in the first match of the Champions League 1/8 finals

02/19/2020 07:00 1,586 views 1 comment

Main news

How the miner was preparing for Benfica, or Kastru probably knows something – Football 0 129

Leipzig is an outsider of the Champions League playoffs. He has a lot of problems – Football 1 1843

Tottenham Hotspur – RB Leipzig. Forecast and announcement for the Champions League match

© twitter.com/SpursOfficial

On Wednesday, February 19, one of the most equal and interesting pairs – last year’s Tottenham finalist and one of the leaders of the German championship RB Leipzig – begins their fight in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

For Tottenham Hotspur, the first half of the season was not easy, and the team went through the process of changing the head coach: Mauricio Pochettino, the creator of modern Spurs, was dismissed, and the legendary Jose Mourinho took his place.

However, the autumn problems of Tottenham concerned, first of all, the domestic arena – in the Champions League the team, despite the humiliating defeat of Bayern Munich, pretty confidently advanced to the playoffs.

During the winter break in European competitions, Mourinho managed to significantly improve the situation of Tottenham in the championship of England, and now the team is just one point behind the Champions League zone. “Spurs” now do not show a bright and meaningful game, but due to the character they continue to consistently take points in the Premier League.

As for RB Leipzig, the team of Julian Nagelsmann slowed down a bit after the New Year pause, and took only 5 points in the last four rounds, missing Bavaria to first place in the standings.

Despite the European Cup experience of Tottenham Hotspur, the German team is considered a small favorite of this confrontation. As for the first match itself, here the chances of the team are regarded as almost equal. The odds for Tottenham victory are 2.71, and for RB Leipzig 2.76. The probability of a draw is 3.44.

February 19, Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur – RB Leipzig

London. Tottenham Hottspur Stadium. Beginning – at 22:00

TV broadcast on the TV channel Football 1

Forecast Sport.ua – 2: 1