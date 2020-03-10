Champions League: Valencia v Atalanta live streaming free

Valencia v Atalanta: forecast (cf. 2.11) and bets on the Champions League match (March 10, 2020)

Atalanta won a big victory against Valencia in the first match, but whether the Spaniards will be able to take revenge on March 10, we prepared our forecast. Is a sensation possible?

Valencia

“Valencia” with great difficulty and as a whole quite unexpectedly broke into the playoffs, having managed to beat “Ajax” in his last round on his field. Surely after such success, fans of the “bats” had high hopes for a duel with “Atalanta”, but it all ended in defeat. Defeat 1: 4 in Italy leaves the “Valencia” minimum chance of entry.

Immediately after the fiasco in the Champions League, the team of Albert Selades was defeated by Real Madrid Sociedad away – the opponent sent three unanswered goals into the gates of the “bats”. After that, Valencia beat Betis 2-1 and scored a 1-1 draw with Alaves, thus failing to rise above the seventh line in the table, the distance from the fourth Getafe is four points.

Will not play : Garay, Gomez, Mangal.

Atalanta

Atalanta also resolved the issue of reaching the Champions League playoffs at the last moment, beating Donetsk Shakhtar 3-0 away. Gianpiero Gasperini’s team tuned in to Valencia as expected – in their sparkling style, the Bergamasks defeated the “bats” with a score of 4: 1, but in defense they made a lot of mistakes, the opponent openly forgave.

Due to the epidemic, Atalanta played in Serie A after the match with Valencia, only one match – away from Lecce. Despite the fact that an outsider managed to play two goals in the first half, in the second half of the meeting Atalanta erased it in powder, scoring five more goals for him. Thus, she was consolidated on the fourth line and “Roma” is three points ahead, while having a match in reserve.

Will not play Toloi .

Statistics

In just one of the last four home matches, Valencia scored less than two goals

In each of the last five matches, Atalanta missed

In only one of three home matches of the Champions League group stage, Valencia scored less than two goals

In three away matches of the group stage of the Champions League “Atalanta” conceded nine goals

Forecast

“Valencia” played very unsuccessfully in the first match, having received four goals in their own goal, but it is hardly worth it to write off “bats” completely. Atalanta has serious attacking potential, but the team has serious problems in defense – in the group, it lost to the away team Dynamo 0-4 and Manchester City 1: 5, managing to play for zero only with Shakhtar but only thanks to the errors of the arbiter.

“Valencia” is unlikely to have given up and will definitely try to take revenge on their field – “Atalanta” is not perfect in defense and it makes sense to expect effective football from “bats”.

We believe that guests will be productively mistaken. Forecast – the individual total of Valencia has more than (1.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) at Valencia . Such a bet can be placed in 2.11