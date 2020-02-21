Championship: Derby County vs Fulham live streaming free

Derby County vs Fulham live streaming free

Derby County – Fulham: prediction for the Championship match (February 21, 2020)

In the first round, “Fulham” easily beat “Derby County”, but whether the “summer residents” will be able to repeat the success on February 21 – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Derby County

“Derby” this season does not justify the forecasts of fans – after 33 rounds, the team of Philip Koku is only 13th in the table. “Sheeps” are already nine points behind the playoff zone, which is certainly a problem. In the last round, Derby did not manage to beat Huddersfield, having scored a draw 1: 1 on their field with an opponent.

Fulham

Fulham clearly relies on returning to the Premier League – Scott Parker has a very solid team at his disposal, with which it is quite possible to solve this problem. While the “summer residents” are in third place in the table with 56 points, only three points separate them from the direct qualification zone in the Premier League.

This handicap was formed due to the unsuccessful game of “Fulham” in the last rounds – at first the “summer residents” played 1: 1 with “Millwall” at a party, then they lost at home 0: 3 “Barnsley”.

Statistics

In the first round, “Fulham” beat “Derby County” with a score of 3: 0

In the last four matches, Fulham beat Derby County three times

Only in one of the last six away matches did Fulham lose

Forecast

Fulham made some serious mistakes in the last rounds, due to which it allowed Leeds to gain an advantage, it is unlikely that they plan to build up their summer residents. “Derby County” is also not in optimal shape, as the tournament position of the “rams” vividly testifies to – with such a strong opponent as Fulham, they will hardly be able to cope with it.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Fulham . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.79