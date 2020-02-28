Championship of Ukraine: Dnipro-1 vs Dynamo Kyiv, live stream, preview, prediction

SC Dnipro-1 vs Dynamo Kyiv. Forecast (cf. 2.09) for the match of the championship of Ukraine (February 28, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the Ukrainian Premier League, in which on February 28 Dnipro-1 will host Dynamo Kyiv. Will the hosts be able to resist the favorite? – the answer is in our material.

Dnipro-1

” Dnipro-1 ” was founded in 2017, and already last season wards Dmitry Mikhailenko got a ticket to the FDA.

After 19 rounds of the current season, the “ dark blue ” managed to get five victories and four world wins, which brought them the eighth intermediate place, and the distance to the playoff zone is four points. In the last three matches, the hosts lost ground and, after two defeats, managed to take away points from the Carpathians (1: 1) on the road.

Dynamo Kyiv

After 19 rounds, the vice-champion of Ukraine secured a ticket to the Championship playoffs, recording 12 victories and three draws, while Dynamo scored 38 goals, of which eight were on Besedin’s account.

In the last five matches, the Kiev team won 4 out of 5 matches, and in the last game on their field they hardly beat Vorskla (2: 1). The White and Blue ones could not get a ticket to the spring part of the Europa League, but they will be able to compete for the Cup of Ukraine, in which Shakhtar have already been knocked out of the draw, which few could give a forecast for.

Statistics

Dnipro-1 lost 6 of their last 7 home matches

Dynamo have won five away matches in a row

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Dynamo (2: 0)

Forecast

Kievans had a fruitful winter preparatory season and are ready to fight the leader in the fight for medals. We assume that today the guests will not have any problems in the game with the newcomer of the tournament, given the game problems of Dnipro in the last matches.

Our prediction is the victory of Dynamo with a handicap (-2) and bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.09